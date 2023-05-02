Port Aransas business shuts its doors, high property values to blame

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents all over the Coastal Bend have been seeing a sharp increase in their property appraisals. Now, business owners in Port Aransas are also starting to suffer from these increases.

Debra Trumpy is the owner of Casa A Mano, a shop in Port Aransas that has been open for over 20 years.

Trumpy says she created it on a concept based on the Mexican culture.

Tumpy handpicks all the items in her store, personally in Mexico.

She recently received a notice from her landlord stating her rent would go up nearly $2,000 more a month.

“I feel bad, what are you going to do? It is what it is. and I have watched Port A change.” Trumpy Said.

Trumpy said this monthly increase in rent would cause any future profits to be wiped out, forcing her to no longer be able to stay in business.

Several residents and business owners in Port Aransas have seen their property values double.

When property values double, this leads to an increase in rent.

Now, many business owners are concerned about their ability to stay open.

“If this would have been done maybe incrementally over a period of time, I think I could have done it, but you know just to have it abruptly go up that much is just not going to work.” Trumpy Said.

Wendy Moore, the mayor of Port Aransas says she has seen this situation affect many residents in the area.

“It’s difficult right, because as taxes increase, insurance is also increasing, and maybe we are not seeing that increase in revenue coming it to off set it. Moore said. "So it is a ripple effect, because it makes it difficulty to really make a profit when you have rising cost and rising inflation.”

Trumpy says she encourages many residents to shop local.

“I just hope that everybody would shop local, and support these local businesses because they support the community, and if you want them to stay you have to support them.” Trumpy said.

Casa A Mano will close its doors to the public on June 30th.

