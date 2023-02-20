Popcorn guy puts a pop to his swagger as he prepares for the Oscars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, Jason Grosboll, also known as the "popcorn guy" got suited up for one of the biggest nights of his life— the Oscars.

Grosboll has become an internet sensation thanks to his fancy moves serving popcorn. Now he is getting ready to head to Hollywood.

He has worked at Century 16 for 10 years and enjoys interacting with many different people while making the smile and laugh.

Back in January, he was given special recognition from the City of Corpus Christi.

He said the support that he has received from the community here in the Coastal Bend has made this journey special.

"Doing this kind of stuff makes me happy and makes my friends happy and my family happy and so many other people happy, that is why I like doing this in the first place," Grosboll said.

The Popcorn Guy also added that he is still soaking in going viral for his skills.

He is excited to showcase his popcorn skills to jimmy Kimmel, Tom Cruise and Morgan Freeman.

The Oscars will be the first time he wears a tux. The big day will be on Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.

