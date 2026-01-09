Police warn parents after Robstown student posts gun threats online

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police have confiscated a weapon from a student who displayed it and made threats on social media during winter break, authorities said.

The threatening video circulated online in connection with a homicide that killed a 14-year-old, according to police.

"They're threatening each other with guns, making statements that can infer that they're gonna go after another individual based off of another shooting," said Police Chief Mike Tamez of Robstown PD.

Robstown ISD Police Chief Filiberto Tagle III discovered the video first and alerted city police.

“Information that I received was over the break when our school district was closed,cso that's why I informed Robstown PD because they would be able to take quicker action on it," said Tagle.

The organized crime unit quickly took action and seized the weapon.

"We have the gun in our possession and now as our detectives do their procedures and finding out the gun, if it was involved in any other shootings and stuff like the other testing that, we'll ask for assistance from another agency," said Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez.

Tagle said the school district has been working closely with Robstown Police and said so far youth crime happens outside of school hours.

"It's not happening in school. It's happening outside of school," Tagle said.

Police also tell KRIS 6 they have not yet interviewed the student involved in the threats.

"We have not talked to the juvenile yet. He was not at home at the time that the officers went, the detectives went to the house," Gonzalez said.

The student's parents were unaware of the video and cooperated with investigators, according to Gonzalez.

"They were very cooperative and they didn't like they didn't know what was going on," Gonzalez said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and details about whether the student is currently going to school or why the student was not arrested is information that can not be relased at this time. However, Tamez assured that both Robstown ISD and law enforcement are actively working closely to keep students and the community safe.

"We made it a point after that shooting to start investigating more into social media and looking into it a lot more than we have been," Tamez said.

The police chief also issued a warning to parents about monitoring their children's online activity.

"I want the parents to understand that if you don't want to be awoken in the middle of the night with the cops kicking down your door because your son is posting things like this online. Be a parent," Tamez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!