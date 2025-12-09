Police warn of fentanyl-laced vape cartridges as local shops tighten safety measures

On Friday, Dec. 5, the Elsa Police Department in Hidalgo County posted a warning on Facebook about fentanyl-laced vape cartridges, prompting smoke shop owners in Jim Wells County to reassess their safety protocols and educate customers about potential dangers.

At Head Rush Smoke Shop in Alice, co-owner Erasmo Aguilar said the news spread quickly among customers and business owners alike.

"I knew the industry was going to take a hit. In terms of its view of how people would look at it and perceive it," Aguilar said.

The warning prompted immediate changes at the shop, with customers asking more questions about product safety and the business implementing stricter verification processes.

"The main thing would be that - to know that it's coming from a trusted source. That the labeling on your products are correct especially know with, now-a-days they have to come with a QR code. And that will reassure you," Aguilar said.

According to Aguilar, new regulations and tariff changes are making it more difficult for unregulated products to enter the U.S. market. Every legitimate cartridge should include safety features like QR codes and proper labeling.

Shop owners are also teaching customers what warning signs to look for in potentially tampered products.

"The biggest give away - I would say - is the discoloration. So, you can't really really tell if something has been unscrewed because of the treading. They don't really glue it or seal," Aguilar said.

Aguilar emphasized that vigilance is particularly important for minors who may not recognize dangerous products, and he warned that purchasing vapes online always carries additional risks.

Cpl. Homero Mendoza with the Alice Police Department's Narcotic Division echoed these concerns about online purchases.

"Make sure you're purchasing it from a legit store, not just some black market website. Make sure they're not unregulated or counterfeit. There's a lot of those," Mendoza said.

While local law enforcement hasn't discovered fentanyl-laced vapes in the area, they're taking the threat seriously given the deadly nature of the drug.

"Fentanyl is something you don't mess with. It's been known to kill people especially our youth. And we surely don't want it in our community and we'll do everything we can to keep it aways," said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia.

Garcia noted that a recent traffic stop revealed minors are purchasing vapes through social media platforms, highlighting another avenue for potentially dangerous products to reach young people.

Head Rush Smoke Shop owners are now purchasing fentanyl testing kits to provide an additional layer of protection for their customers.

