Police: Vehicle slams into home following brief high-speed chase

BISHOP, Texas — Three people are facing serious charges after they allegedly led police on a brief high-speed chase.

The pursuit started after someone called 911 to report suspected drug use outside a convenience store on U.S. Highway 77 and E. 4th Street, Bishop, Texas.

When officers arrived, the SUV took off from the scene at a high rate of speed according to police.

After trying to allegedly evade officers, the vehicle lost control and slammed into a home in the 200 block of E. 4th Street.

Officers reported they arrested three people who were inside the SUV and they also added an 11-month-old baby was found inside the vehicle.

The infant was checked out by medics and transported to a hospital for further medical treatment. Investigators added no one didn't suffer any life threatening injuries.

Bishop police officers said they found drug paraphernalia and narcotics inside the SUV.

Police said all three people will be facing multiple felony charges, to include evading arrest (motor vehicle), possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.