Police searching for suspects involved in Sunday afternoon shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for two vehicles of interest who they believe may be involved in a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Crosstown and SPID. Officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for a gold/tan colored sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows, and a black combat looking vehicle.

CCPD

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS