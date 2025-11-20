Robstown Police say Tuesday’s shooting that killed 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez was an act of retaliation connected to a separate shooting that injured a 16-year-old on Sunday.

According to investigators, friends of the suspect involved in Sunday’s incident went to seek payback — and a juvenile helped coordinate it.

Detectives say a juvenile male lured Sanchez out of his home. Moments later, a silver Chevy truck pulled up to the residence, several men got out, and opened fire, killing Sanchez.

Police searching for more suspects in murder of Robstown teen

Officers located the truck shortly after the shooting and secured a search warrant.

That led to the arrest of 18-year-old Elias Eric Rivera, a Robstown ISD student, along with the seizure of multiple guns believed to have been used in the murder.

Rivera was initially taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

“He’s in custody for possession of a controlled substance. He will be charged with murder as well pretty soon. We’re just waiting on more information that we anticipate that will be coming in shortly” Chief Mike Tamez said.

Police say they are still searching for three additional males who took part in the shooting.

Robstown PD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!