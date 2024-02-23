Police searching for man after officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late Thursday at 11:33 p.m., officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were sent to the 2900 block of South Padre Island Drive for a burglary alarm. When the officers arrived, a man was sitting in the front seat of a car and started reversing his vehicle toward the three officers who had responded to the call, according to the CCPD blotter.

The officers all fired their weapons into the vehicle. At this point, it is unclear whether the man was injured and the man fled the scene in the car.

KRIS 6 News

A short time later, the vehicle was found several miles away. The suspect is actively being searched for and identified by CCPD. However, he is not believed to be a threat to the public.

The three officers involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.