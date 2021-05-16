Watch
Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Adult woman sought for April 25 incident
KRIS file photo.
Corpus Christi police are looking for information about this woman wanted in connection with a recent aggravated assault.
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 21:22:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. - Police say they have identified the suspect in the aggravated assault after a hit-and-run accident on April 25. No arrests have been made as of yet, they say.

Corpus Christi police officers are seeking an adult woman suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Police say at about 2:15 a.m. on April 25, 2021, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress.

When they arrived, officers discovered that an adult woman had been assaulted by a female suspect after a hit and run accident. The victim sustained major injuries in the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as an adult woman approximately 5-feet-4 inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red crop top and black shorts.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on the incident is asking to contact CCPD Detective David Perez at (361) 886-2676. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn a cash reward.

