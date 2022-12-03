Police officer and suspect both hospitalized after exchanging gunfire, all other suspects in custody

UPDATE: 12/3/2022, 5:24 P.M.

Three suspects were taken into custody after both a Corpus Christi Police Officer and one of those suspects were shot following a foot pursuit on the city's South Side.

At 3:07 p.m. on December 2, 2022, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office spotted a stolen vehicle on South Padre Island Drive near South Staples Street.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office reached out to CCPD to assist with the stolen vehicle and Deputies continued to follow the vehicle on Highway 358 off the Rodd Field Road exit, around the turn-around, and onto the 6100 block of SPID (heading westbound).

Investigators said the stolen vehicle wrecked out on SPID, then a foot pursuit ensued after three suspects fled from the stolen vehicle.

"Our officer chased one of those suspects around the 6100 building right there; 6118, into the back where the suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer. The suspect opened fire on our officer. Officer returned fire," said CCPD Police Chief, Mike Markel.

Both the suspect and the officer sustained gunshot wounds. There is no update on the suspect's condition, and the officer is currently in surgery at a local hospital, according to Chief Markel.

All other suspects involved are in custody officials said and there is no threat to the community at this time. One suspect, a 19-year-old male, barricaded himself inside a local store, but has been taken into custody. Another 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office without incident.

"We can confirm that the vehicle did return as stolen and at least one handgun was recovered from the offender," stated CCPD in a press release.

Authorities said the officer did sustain serious injuries, but is expected to recover, however have not provided an update on the suspect's current condition.

Chief Mike Markel tells KRIS 6 News that the police officer who was shot has been placed under administrative leave as investigators continue to comb through evidence in compliance with the department's policy.

ORIGINAL: 12/3/2022, 4:35 P.M.

There is currently a heavy police presence on the 6100 block of SPID and the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the 6100 block of South Padre Island Drive between Mattress Firm and NAPA Auto Parts after a call for back up came in just after 3 p.m.

"An officer has been shot and is at a local hospital being treated for his injuries. One suspect has been shot and is at a local hospital being treated," said CCPD in a Tweet.

Officials said all suspects have been taken into custody, and there are no other suspects that are outstanding. Numerous people at businesses near the scene tell KRIS 6 News they’ve been told to stay inside as police conduct their investigation.

It is unclear what lead up to both the officer and suspect being shot. Officials have not confirmed if it was a traffic stop that took place and officers were called for back up. We have a KRIS 6 News crew on the scene gathering information and more details will be provided as they are released.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.