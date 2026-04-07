Police investigate fatal five-car crash on the Crosstown Expressway that left one dead and two injured

UPDATE: Tuesday - 3:00 p.m.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in Monday evening's wreck as 43-year-old Julio Flores, Jr.

UPDATE: Tuesday - 12:00 p.m.

Accident investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and what led up to it, including whether it was accidental or intentional. When asked if racing was involved, the police spokesperson said they are not ruling anything out.

Police towed the vehicles involved as part of the ongoing investigation.

Joe Hayen, Nueces County Medical Examiner director of operations, said he is waiting on additional information before releasing the identity of the deceased person. He expects to release the identity later this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A five-vehicle crash has forced Corpus Christi Police to shut down part of the Crosstown Expressway Monday evening.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Crosstown Expressway near Morgan Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

A fatal crash involving five vehicles forces police to shut down part of the Crosstown Expressway Monday night

According to Madeline Commons with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, three people were taken to the hospital and one victim has died from their injuries.

Drew Bishop

The other two victims who were taken to the hospital had minor injuries.

Drew Bishop, KRIS 6 News Corpus Christi Police have shut down northbound lanes of the Crosstown Expressway Monday evening.

It appears that at least five vehicles were involved- a Chrysler 300, a silver Honda Accord minivan, a red Ford pickup truck, a gray sedan, and a jeep that appears to be totaled.

There's no word yet on what led to the crash but one of the victims told KRIS 6 News someone in a Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate at speed and clipped her minivan. She said she's fine but a little sore.

In the meantime, there's several pieces of debris that litter the freeway and the grassy median nearby.

There's no word yet on how long that portion of the Crosstown Expressway will be closed.

Police told us the freeway will reopen after traffic investigators wrap up their investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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