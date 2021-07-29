Police arrest two suspects involved in fatal weekend shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police announced they have made an arrested in the case of a fatal shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Weber Rd., where a man was found with gunshot wounds outside a game room.

Officers said 32-year-old Conrad Garcia later died from his injuries.

Vanessa Salas was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery and a outstanding capital murder warrant. The 25-year-old woman's bond is set at $1,100,000.

CCPD police stated that 25-year-old Jean Martinez also was arrested on an outstanding capital murder warrant and and additional warrant for aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $1,100,000.