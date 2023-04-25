Pilot in critical condition after crashing a small plane at La Porte Municipal Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A small plane crashed at La Porte Municipal Airport Monday morning, sending one pilot to the hospital in serious condition.

First Responders were dispatched to La Porte Municipal Airport just after 9 a.m. for reports of a small plane that was approaching the airport when it experienced a mechanical issue and nose-dived into a grassy area just short of the runway.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM), La Porte firefighters and EMS responded to the crash shortly after and rescued the male pilot from the wreckage. He was transported via Life Flight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann -Texas Medical Center.

Records show the plane is a Maule MXT-7-180 and appears to be registered to a pipeline company based out of Beeville, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.