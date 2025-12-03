Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Texas A&M-Kingsville $38M in landmark donation

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville received a transformational $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking the largest gift in the university's 100-year history.

The contribution will reshape South Texas's first institution of higher learning and expand opportunities throughout the region. University officials said the gift will guide initiatives aligned with the institution's strategic vision and mission.

"For 100 years, Texas A&M University-Kingsville has served as a beacon of hope for the students and families in South Texas and beyond, and this gift will usher in a new era of innovation and impact for our region," said TAMUK President Dr. Robert Vela.

The university is assessing how to most effectively use the resources to support students, faculty and broader research goals. Investment focus areas include expanding tuition affordability programs like Javelina Promise and Javelina Relight to ensure quality education remains accessible to all students.

The gift will also support creation of a Workforce Innovation Campus and the new rural nursing program as part of developing the South Texas Health Hub. This collaborative initiative involves the Texas A&M University College of Medicine and College of Pharmacy and the Community Action Corporation of South Texas.

Additionally, funding will help develop innovative undergraduate and graduate programs aligned with regional economic needs, designed to propel the institution toward Research 1 status.

"This gift will have an immediate impact on our campus and for generations to come. It is an affirmation of the tremendous work we have done together for our students and our community," Vela said.

"We are committed to honoring this amazing investment by ensuring the initiatives and opportunities it fuels will create meaningful change and progress," Vela said.

Vela noted that a century ago, the university was the first institution of higher learning to believe in South Texas's promise, and expressed gratitude that Scott and her team now believe in the university's mission.

