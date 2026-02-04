Peter Piper Pizza returns with heart-shaped pizzas benefitting Children's Miracle Network

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Peter Piper Pizza is bringing back its popular heart-shaped pizza promotion for the third consecutive year, with $1 from every heart-shaped pizza sold during February going directly to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

The heart-shaped pizzas, available now through March 1st, feature Peter Piper Pizza's signature made-from-scratch dough topped with pepperoni for $15.99 plus tax.

"We couldn't be more honored to be partnering with Children's Miracle Network to help fund critical, life-saving treatments and pediatric healthcare services at various local member children's hospitals," said Howard Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Properties Peter Piper Pizza.

"We invite everyone in our communities to show some love by ordering a heart-shaped pizza this month to support our pizza for a cause initiative," added Smith.

The funds will support essential pediatric healthcare needs including life-saving treatments, medical research, equipment, family support services, and financial assistance for families in need.

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at 2 Peter Piper Pizza locations in the Coastal Bend region:

Ayers Street

Saratoga Boulevard

