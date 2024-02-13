Peter Piper Pizza donating $1 from each heart-shaped pizza sold throughout the month of February

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Peter Piper Pizza is bringing back its iconic heart-shaped pizzas for the month of February.

For every sale of a heart-shaped pizza, Peter Piper Pizza will make a $1 donation to Driscoll Children’s Hospital. The heart-shaped pizzas, which are available now through Feb. 28 start at just $15.99.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Piper Pizza to our group of corporate partners working to support our mission,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The campaign includes 2 Coastal Bend-area locations where funds raised will support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery. To order online, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com .

Participating Peter Piper locations:

