CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Christmas is around the corner, and an adopted shelter pet from our local animal care services would make the best gift for you or your family. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Turk — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Turk is a male, black Labrador Retriever mix. He is 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 49 lbs., and is neutered.

Turk (A385075) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Nov. 20, 2025. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Turk is very energetic and loves to snack on treats. Turk is learning how to walk on a leash and sit on command," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Turk is dog-friendly and likes to run and play with toys. Turk participated in a Doggy Day Out and loved playing with a ball, playing around in the grass, exploring the park, and eating treats.

Go visit Turk and all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A385075 [24petconnect.com]

