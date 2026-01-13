We're into the second week of 2026, and now is the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with! You could also help save a very precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Tommy — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Tommy (A385076) is a black male Labrador Retriever mix. He is about 2 years, 2 months old, is neutered, and weighs roughly 44.5 lbs.

Tommy's first day at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care was Nov. 25, 2026 and the staff has had a chance to get to know Tommy more.

"Tommy is friendly and loves attention from the staff. He is energetic, enjoys running around the play yard, and is dog-friendly," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Tommy loves treats and is still learning how to sit on command!

Go visit all Tommy and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A385076 [24petconnect.com]

CCACS/KRIS 6

