CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first day of Spring is about a month away, and now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Sly — he's the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Sly (A386336) is a black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog and Alaskan Husky mix. He is about 5 years old, weighs 25.2 lbs., is neutered, and has a heartworm test result below the detectable limit.

Sly is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care. He's been there since Feb. 2, 2026, and the staff has had the chance to get to know Sly more.

"Sly loves playing in the water and enjoys snacking on treats. He has puppy-like energy and loves running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Sly participated in Doggy Day Out and loved going to the beach, and enjoyed the car ride.

Go visit Sly and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A386336 [24petconnect.com]

