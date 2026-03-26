CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for a new furry best friend? Well, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce you to Chica — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Chica (A386003) is a female black and brown Rat Terrier and Harrier. She is about 10 months old, weighs 32.8 lbs., is spayed, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Chica's first day at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care was Jan. 16, 2026, and the staff have had the opportunity to get to know her a little more.

"She's friendly with staff but a bit anxious when meeting a new dog. She is still learning to walk nicely on a leash," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Chica is a little shy at first, but opens up with patience. She absolutely loves treats!

Go visit Chica and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Pet of the Week: Chica

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