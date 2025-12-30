CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The new year is just around the corner, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to kick off 2026. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Chase — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Chase (A379735) is a male tan-and-white American Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever. He is about 2 years and 1 month old and neutered.

City officials from the City of Corpus Christi say Chase, a lovable pup, is ready to move from his foster home to a forever family. Chase is excellent with young kids, potty-trained, and knows commands like sit, lie down, and shake.

He's working on his leash manners, but his foster family is thrilled with his progress! Want to learn more about adopting Chase? Email us at CCACSrescuefoster@CorpusChristiTX.gov.

Please stop by to meet Chase and all the other adoptable pets Monday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

24petconnect.com/CorpusChristiAllPets/Details/CRPC/A379735 [24petconnect.com]

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!