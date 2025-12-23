Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing SPID Monday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 358 in Corpus Christi on Monday evening.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to the 2000 block of Highway 358 westbound, near the Greenwood Exit, at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, December 22, following reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

A male pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!