Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by city truck on Ayers St.

UPDATE: 10/19/2023

A man who was struck by a vehicle belonging to the city of Corpus Christi while crossing Ayers Street has died from his injuries.

Corpus Christi police confirmed the man died after being hit by a city of Corpus Christi Water Department pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck stopped to render aid to the pedestrian.

Police said the driver of the truck was not at fault in Wednesday morning's pedestrian-auto accident. Investigators determined the pedestrian crossed Ayers St. without using a crosswalk.

According to police, the pedestrian did not have a dog with him when he was hit by the vehicle.

Officials have not identified the victim, pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

ORIGINAL: 10/18/2023

The Corpus Christi Police are investigating after a city truck struck a pedestrian at the corner of Horne Road and Ayers Street.

According to CCPD Lt. Michael Pena, a city truck was traveling northbound on the 4000 block of Ayers Street in the left-hand lane around 9:09 a.m. when a pedestrian ran across the roadway and was struck by the city vehicle.

"The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the driver stayed here and was contacted by the officers," said Lt. Michael Pena.

Investigators said speed is not believed to be a factor in Wednesday's pedestrian-auto crash. The pedestrian, a man in his late 60s, did not use a crosswalk while attempting to cross the road, detectives said.

