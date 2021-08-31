Pay your overdue book fine with canned goods at Corpus Christi libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those with overdue library fines can pay them off with a few cans of food thanks to a partnership between the city and food bank.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is teaming up with the city of Corpus Christi's public libraries in honor of Library Card Sign Up Month and National Hunger Action Month. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, the entities will hold their annual "Food for Fines" canned goods food drive.

According to the city, non-perishable canned goods, packaged food, and pet food can be donated to city libraries to clear overdue library fines. Each donated item is worth $1 in outstanding library fees.

Only commercially packaged canned goods or packaged food with clear labels will be accepted. Glass containers, open packages, repackaged or expired food items will not be accepted.

Even if a person does not have library fines, donations are still welcome and appreciated.

“As a strong advocate of both public libraries and the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB), I am thrilled for this partnership between the City and CBFB to raise resources for the food bank and increase participation in our library system,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

All six of the city’s public libraries will participate in the effort to help the food insecure living in the Coastal Bend. The following is a list of where they are located and their hours of operation.

La Retama Central Library (805 Comanche Street, 78401)

Monday, 2:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Wednesday,10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Janet F. Harte Public Library (2629 Waldron Road, 78418)

Monday to Friday,10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Ben F. McDonald Public Library (4044 Greenwood Drive, 78416)

Monday to Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library (1230 Carmel Pkwy, 78411)

Monday to Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library (5930 Brockhampton St, 78414)

Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday