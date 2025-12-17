Parents seek answers after Gregory-Portland High School bathroom altercation

PORTLAND, Texas — The parents of a Gregory-Portland High School student are demanding more transparency with the district following an incident inside the school’s bathroom that resulted in injury.

Given those involved are minors, KRIS 6 News will not be identifying either student by name.

In a video provided to KRIS 6 News from October by Amy Jones, the mother of the injured student, a large gathering of students is seen inside one of the high school restrooms. Two students, Jones’ son and another student, are seen arguing before Jones’ son is slapped. He then throws two punches in response before attempting to leave the restroom.

However, Jones’ son is unable to leave because other students block the exit. One student appears to push him back into the center of the restroom. The other student involved then throws several more punches before stomping on Jones’ son’s head while he is on the floor. Other students then attempt to break up the altercation.

“When he couldn’t get away because he was blocked, and then when his head was stomped, your heart just goes into your stomach,” Jones told KRIS 6 News.

KRIS 6 News obtained a copy of the police report, which provides additional context. According to the report, the students had been arguing over a diss track that Jones’ son allegedly published. The other student believed the song referenced him, while Jones’ son told police it was about another individual who lives in Wyoming.

The report ultimately classified the incident as a “mutual” fight and listed the offense as disorderly conduct. The Jones family disagrees with that conclusion.

While the department classified the incident as disorderly conduct fighting, the parents believe the circumstances warrant further review. “It goes from an argument, to an assault, to self-defense, to an attempted retreat, and then another assault,” William, the father, told KRIS 6 News.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Portland Police Department who referred us back to the district.

The parents say their son suffered a mild concussion as a result of the incident. They also say they have struggled to get clear answers from the district in the weeks that followed.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Gregory-Portland ISD, which said in a statement that “appropriate disciplinary actions and consequences were given in accordance with district and board policies.”

Gregory-Portland ISD is aware of the incident. To protect the rights and privacy of the students involved, the district is unable to comment on specific details.



In coordination with the Portland Police Department, the district conducted a full investigation.



As a result of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary actions and consequences were assigned to multiple individuals in accordance with district and board policies.



Gregory-Portland ISD remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff. Gregory-Portland Independent School District

To better understand how incidents like this are typically handled, KRIS 6 News spoke with Judge Joe Benavides, who said cases involving fights at school are common and often complex.

“Once you engage, it gets more complicated,” Benavides said. “When two students both participate, that’s where you see cases classified as mutual.”

Benavides explained that in many juvenile cases, disorderly conduct is treated as a Class C misdemeanor and may be handled through diversion programs rather than traditional court proceedings.

The Jones family says they are not seeking special treatment but want clarity and accountability moving forward. “My son should not be the one who has to leave,” Jones said. “That shouldn’t happen.”

