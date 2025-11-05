Parents allege abuse, lack of transparency in Sinton ISD special education classroom

SINTON, Texas — Parents of non-verbal, autistic children in the Sinton Independent School District are raising concerns about alleged abuse in a special education classroom and what they describe as a lack of transparency from the district.

The concerns initially stem from an event alleged to have occurred at Welder Elementary School on September 16, 2025. Parents say they were told a teacher hit one non-verbal, autistic child on the hand, and that the account of which child was struck changed after the initial report.

“The only eyewitness was a young para who had the courage to report the incident the following day,” said Aracelie Garza, a mother of two children in the class.

For the sake of transparency, KRIS 6 will not be identifying either student or teachers pending the district's internal investigation.

Garza says both of her sons are diagnosed with Level 2 Autism Spectrum Disorder and are non-verbal, making them unable to report abuse themselves. She told KRIS 6 News she noticed significant behavioral changes in her children before learning of the incident.

“We noticed changes, like a week or two prior, but we could never figure out what was happening,” Garza explained. “And the teacher always told us that everything was okay.”

A medical assessment from Driscoll Children’s Hospital, conducted after the alleged incident, found “no visible signs of injury” on either child.

The primary frustration expressed by Garza and other parents is a lack of communication and accountability from the school district.

“The communication is terrible with the school right now,” Garza said. “Nobody wants to hear me. They’re telling me that I’m doing too much. That it’s not a big deal.”

One parent, who did not wish to be identified, said she learned of the incident from other parents, not the school.

“My issue is I had to hear it from all the other moms. I didn’t hear it from the principal or the teacher or anybody that should have reported it,” the parent said. “That’s where I have an issue.”

Parents are also concerned about the absence of cameras in the special education classroom, which they believe are necessary to protect vulnerable, non-verbal children.

“There were no cameras in the classroom where the incident happened. Why not?” Garza asked. “These cameras aren’t about blame. They are about protection, truth, and peace of mind for both students and staff.”

In a statement, Sinton ISD confirmed it received a report of alleged employee misconduct on September 17 and immediately suspended the employees involved. The district stated that while law enforcement and CPS have closed their cases, the employees remain on suspension pending an ongoing internal investigation.

The district also said it has approved parent requests for cameras and is awaiting delivery for installation.

"On September 17, Welder Elementary administration received a report alleging employee misconduct toward students in a special education classroom. The two employees alleged of the misconduct were immediately suspended so that a formal investigation could be conducted. School administration immediately notified Child Protective Services and local law enforcement.



On September 18, Superintendent Dr. Andy Reddock reported the allegations to the Texas Education Agency and the State Board for Educator Certification. Sinton ISD administration swiftly complied with all reporting requirements under Texas law and school policy. Although law enforcement has closed their case without finding evidence of a crime, and the cases with CPS have been closed with no findings of abuse or neglect, the employees remain on suspension pending the ongoing internal investigation and review by Sinton ISD. This investigation is being conducted thoroughly and in accordance with District policy to ensure a complete review of the matter. In matters of this nature, Child Protective Services and law enforcement are best equipped to conduct investigations. By relying on their findings, the District ensures transparency and avoids any perception of bias.



By law, Sinton ISD may only install cameras in a special education classroom upon receipt of a written request from an authorized parent, and only in that parent’s child’s classroom. On September 18, the District received the first such request, followed by additional requests from other parents in the classroom. The District approved these requests, identified a vendor, and placed an order for the devices. The District is now awaiting delivery for installation and remains fully in compliance with Texas law. In short, the District will initiate the camera installation process whenever an authorized parent makes a request as has been done relating to this matter.



Sinton ISD understands that some parents have communicated concerns about this matter to your news agency. While the District does not know which individuals have contacted the media, we have communicated directly with all parents who have shared concerns with us. The District continues to engage directly with parents, providing updates and addressing questions through established communication channels.



Sinton ISD takes every concern seriously and addresses them through appropriate channels. Federal and state confidentiality laws protect both students and employees, which limits what the District can share publicly. Our priority remains ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and maintaining the trust of our school community.



The District appreciates the continued support of our parents and community so that our students can reach their full potential." Sinton Independent School District

