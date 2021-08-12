Palladium Port Aransas offers hope for local workers

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is one of the top tourist destinations in Texas which has caused the town to become pricey for some of its workers.

One of the city’s projects aims to create a place for some of its residents to live without breaking the bank.

Many workers in Port Aransas commute from neighboring towns every day saying they can’t afford to live here. A few say they think it is much needed in the community and have looked for affordable living here for years to avoid the long trip to work.

“It will be very beneficial. I’ve been hearing about it for two, maybe three years, so just constantly looking in to it,” says Cassandra Havelca, a chef at Coffee Waves in Port Aransas.

Some local workers may be ditching their long drives to work soon with the Palladium Apartments set to be complete in March 2022. The Palladium group broke ground on the project about eight months ago.

The affordable housing complex will have 183 units that will be available for households with a combined income ranging from around $29,000 to $48,000.

The project will cost $36 million. The Palladium Group has worked closely with the city to ensure the affordable housing is a success within the community.

If you are interested in moving in this upcoming March, applications can be found here: https://www.palladiumportaransas.com

