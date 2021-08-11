Palladium affordable housing offers hope for Port Aransas workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas is one of the top tourist destinations in Texas which has caused the town to become pricey for some of its workers. One of the city’s projects aims to create a place for some of its residents to live without breaking the bank.

Many workers in Port Aransas commute from neighboring towns every day saying they can’t afford to live there. A few say they think affordable living is much needed in the community and have looked for years to avoid the long trip to work.

“It’s going to be very beneficial. Not just for Coffee Waves but for all Port A workers,” says Cassandra Havelca, a chef at Coffee Waves in Port Aransas who takes the ferry to and from her job every day.

Some local workers may be ditching their long trips to work with the Palladium apartments set to be complete in March 2022. The Palladium group broke ground on the project about eight months ago.

“We put our best foot forward to earn the confidence of the town and be able to make this work,” says Fred D’Lizarraga, the Chief Operating Officer for Palladium USA.

The affordable housing complex will have 183 units that will be available for households with a combined income ranging from around $29,000 to $48,000.

The project costs $36 million dollars. The Palladium group has worked closely with the city to ensure the affordable housing is a success within the community.

If you are interested in moving in this upcoming March, applications can be found here.