Padre Street closure begins Wednesday for Old Harbor Bridge demolition work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews have begun work near Padre Street at the southern base of the Old Harbor Bridge as part of the ongoing demolition and restoration project.

Padre Street will be closed from Belden Street to N Carancahua Street beginning Wednesday, January 28, through mid-March. The extended closure is necessary to continue realignment and restoration work as demolition of the old Harbor Bridge progresses.

Detour signs will direct motorists to use W Broadway, Sam Rankin, Brewster, and N Tancahua Streets to access areas affected by the Padre Street closure.

N Carancahua Street commuters must turn left on Padre Street.

Belden Street commuters must turn right on N Tancahua Street.

TxDOT

