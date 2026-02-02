Padre Island's Barefoot Mardi Gras grows into month-long celebration benefiting local businesses

PADRE ISLAND, TX — The Padre Island Business Association took over Barefoot Mardi Gras 12 years ago and has transformed it from a small beach parade into a month-long event that benefits neighbors, businesses, and local organizations.

"The Island community itself has really embraced the opportunity to come together and offer all these fun things to do for someone who wants to spend the month doing Mardi Gras things," said Stephanie Hesch, president of the Padre Island Business Association.

This year's event, sponsored by Whitecap NPI along with other businesses, is designed to draw more foot traffic through the island not just on the day of the parade (Feb. 28) but all month.

From Cajun cooking classes to karaoke, there are 11 Mardi Gras-themed events on the island throughout February. A savings pass offers discounts for neighbors getting into the New Orleans spirit.

"Last year is actually when we decided to make it a season as a whole instead of a few events here and there and then the parade at the end," Hesch said.

If you want to see a list of events and download the savings pass, click here to visit the Barefoot Mardi Gras website.

Greg and Coleen Walloch, who have been staying on Padre Island for more than a year, were immediately interested in the month-long celebration that brings New Orleans spirit to the Texas coast.

"The businesses would be able to take advantage. It'd be very good to bring in crowds, people from out of town, and some business. So yeah we're all for it," Coleen Walloch said.

"I would think it's probably just a lot of fun for people, too, not just good for business," Greg Walloch said.

Those familiar with the event share their enthusiasm. Neighbor Peggy Behrens has fond memories from previous years.

"So much fun... I got to get a kiss from the King a couple years ago he was parked outside my condo waiting for the parade to start.... kissed me on the cheek," Behrens said.

A portion of the money raised also goes to local charities.

"Our charities are the Firefighters Care Foundation, Corpus Christi Police Foundation, and the Texas Sealife Center," Hesch said.

It's all an effort to line Padre Island with more business and more beads during February.

"We sit on the beach in our bare feet and watch the people go by," Behrens said.

