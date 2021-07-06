Padre Island businesses welcome back holiday visitors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was no shortage of celebration this Fourth of July weekend and some local shops were thrilled to welcome visitors back to their business.

Just last year, local businesses experienced fewer visitors and were open at limited capacity. Being fully open this past weekend, local shops say their sales are through the roof.

“This Fourth of July was our absolute peak, it has been crazy. But it’s so great meeting people from out of state, out of town. We’ve been getting tourists from all over” said Kaziah Crawford, an assistant manager at Island Joe's Coffee Shop.

They also expect the increase in sales to last throughout the summer.