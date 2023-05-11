Packery Channel dredging set to begin in August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several boaters in the Coastal Bend said the boat ramp at Packery Channel is in desperate need of some dredging.

Wolfgang Buschgang, a local, says he was out boating last Sunday, and we he was returning, he encountered something unexpected.

“We went out fishing. We came back and we were attempting to get into the launch and as we were going about five knots coming into the launch, the boat abruptly stopped.” Buschang said.

Buschang said the abrupt stop was because the boat ramp depth was too shallow, causing damage to the bottom of his boat.

The damage will cost him over $1,000 in repairs.

Buschang said he believes the Packery Channel is overdue for dredging.

Buschang reached out to The City of Corpus Christi with his concerns, and they quickly stepped up to address the issue.

District Four City Council member Dan Suckley says many boaters in the area frequent this ramp, which is why there was an immediate response.

"It's overdue, so once it happens, it'll be about to, I believe about 9 ft deep once the dredging is complete, and it will renourish a lot of the areas in front of the sea wall in just south of the sea wall." Suckley said.

Suckley said they will begin the project after Summer to minimize the impact on locals and tourists who visits our beaches.

“I am hopeful to where they will get that opened up to where we can use it, because as it was reported yesterday Federal Snapper Season starts June 1st.

Suckeley says in the meantime, they are working on a short-term solution now; they are scrapping the area at the bottom of the boat ramp to address the shoaling.

The city is still deciding how much this project will cost, the project will be presented to the council for approval next month.

Where the contract will then be awarded to the dredging company.

