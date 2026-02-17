PAAC awarded $500,000 in state funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People Assisting Animal Control received a significant boost this week when the state of Texas awarded the organization $500,000 to help offer spay and neuter services across 9 counties.

The funding will go a long way in helping to control the pet population in the Coastal Bend as part of a pilot program by the state that sets aside $13 million for animal care. PAAC received a substantial portion of that money.

"It's gonna basically provide access to care which is what our mission is, providing access to care to the people in the community for spay and neuter and we're hoping that our state continues to do this because we really need it for our communities and for all the communities," Cheryl Martinez said.

Martinez is the founder of PAAC and says the money will be put to good use expanding services to underserved areas.

The state program that made this funding possible was created during the past state legislative session.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!