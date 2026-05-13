OVG360 announces Hilliard Center leadership change

OVG360, the managing partner of the Hilliard Center, announced Wednesday that Daniel Melise, the center's Operations General Manager, is no longer with the organization.

Melanie Granado, the General Manager of Hospitality and Food Service, will serve as Interim General Manager of Operations effective immediately.

OVG360 leadership said a national search for a new General Manager has begun through OVG's talent acquisition team.

Shura Garnett, Senior Vice President for OVG Convention Centers, and other OVG360 corporate leadership are on-site assisting with the transition and providing support to the local team.

Updates will be provided as the transition continues.

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