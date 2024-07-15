Overnight crash on Carroll Lane leaves one dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lieutenant Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Traffic Safety Section told KRIS 6 News that at about 8:54 p.m. on Friday night, a black truck traveling eastbound on Holly Road failed to stop at the stop light and crashed into a silver truck traveling south on Carroll Lane.

The black truck lost control and struck the fence of a house. That driver was pronounced dead.

The other driver struck the traffic signal pole at the intersection and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

They were the only two vehicles in the accident.

