Overnight crash on Carroll Lane leaves one dead

One man is dead following a major crash at the intersection of Carroll Lane and Holly Road Friday night.
CarrollHolly.png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 15, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lieutenant Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Traffic Safety Section told KRIS 6 News that at about 8:54 p.m. on Friday night, a black truck traveling eastbound on Holly Road failed to stop at the stop light and crashed into a silver truck traveling south on Carroll Lane.

The black truck lost control and struck the fence of a house. That driver was pronounced dead.

The other driver struck the traffic signal pole at the intersection and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

They were the only two vehicles in the accident.

