Over 300 TAMU-CC students participate in 'Big Event' volunteer day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student volunteers from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fanned out to help the community as part of the 13th annual Big Event volunteer day.

Students went to 20 different non-profits and community organizations throughout the Coastal Bend to provide their services. We caught up with a group at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery where students were cleaning the headstones.

"We come out here to do volunteer work, today what we're doing is we're going to be cleaning the headstones of these veterans out here, and their families that are buried with them in order to honor them, because our veterans are what it's all about in this country," said volunteer Michael Riser.

Students also spent time organizing food at food pantries and volunteering at various churches.

More than 300 students participated on Saturday, completing more than 1,500 hours of volunteer work.