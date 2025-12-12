Over 2,600 visitors flock to first two weekends of Holly-Days at the Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center has welcomed more than 2,600 visitors during the first two weekends of their popular "HOLLY-DAYS at the GARDENS" holiday celebration, with two more magical weekends still to come.

The festive event, presented by Valero, continues this Friday and Saturday, December 12-13, and December 19-20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the botanical gardens located at 8545 S. Staples Street.

Several stunning displays have become beloved HOLLY-DAYS traditions that continue to draw large crowds year after year. The centerpiece 20-foot fresh-cut lighted fir tree in the Rose Garden creates a beautiful, festive focal point for visitors.

Environmental artist Shelia Rogers has once again transformed the gardens with her Emerald Forest installation, featuring a brilliantly illuminated 18-foot "Eco Christmas Tree" alongside four smaller matching versions. These unique trees are crafted from thousands of recycled green plastic bottles, combining environmental consciousness with holiday beauty.

The stunning Bromeliad Conservatory Poinsettia Tree rounds out the trio of signature holiday attractions synonymous with the annual celebration.

According to reports from the gardens' elves, children's favorite activities include Santa Photos, writing "Letters to Santa," and enjoying S'mores and hot cocoa around the fire pit. Many young visitors are experiencing their first taste of roasted marshmallows melted over gooey chocolate bars between graham crackers – a classic treat that's new to many families.

The popular hayride consistently draws lines of eager participants. At the same time, other crowd favorites include the illuminated "Cherry Blossom" trees, ocean-themed décor, Texas-sized wooden reindeer, and the lighted Butterfly House. These creative tree and light displays work together to transform the entire grounds into a magical lighted wonderland.

With two more weekends remaining – December 12-13 and December 19-20 – families still have plenty of opportunities to experience the holiday magic before the season ends.

For more information about HOLLY-DAYS at the GARDENS, visit STXBOT.ORG/Events or call 361-852-2100.

Event Details:

When: Fridays and Saturdays, December 12-13 and 19-20

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, 8545 S. Staples St.

Admission: Free on Fridays (sponsored by H-E-B), General admission on Saturdays, Members always free

