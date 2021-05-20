Oso Creek slowly dropping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oso Creek's rapid rise that began on Wednesday has now become a slow descent.

The water level at the creek hit its high point of 26.63 feet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly 24 hours earlier, Oso Creek's water level was just under 9 feet.

From 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, heavy rain sent the water level up to 20 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

Even as the rain tapered off Wednesday evening, the creek continued to climb.

It hit 25 feet, major flood stage, at around midnight.

Thursday's 10 a.m. reading showed a slight drop to 26.49 feet.