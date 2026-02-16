OSHA investigates fatal fall at Selena Auditorium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has confirmed they are investigating a workplace accident that left a subcontractor dead at the Selena Auditorium in November.

The subcontractor was identified as Anthony Alcazar, who was working on a catwalk without a harness when he fell 60 feet. Alcazar later died from his injuries.

OSHA said their investigation could take up to six months to complete.

At the time of the accident, a spokesman for the city's Risk Management Office said OSHA standards require harnesses be used. The catwalk that Alcazar was on only had handrails on one side.

