Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Orange Grove hosts tree giveaway

Orange Grove Tree Giveaway 2023.jpg
Contributed image
Orange Grove Tree Giveaway 2023.jpg
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 17:32:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Orange Grove is hosting a tree giveaway on Saturday to residents of Orange Grove. Just bring your water bill to prove your residence.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Orange Grove Junior High parking lot located at 600 Thiel Street.

A limited supply of oak trees will be available and given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The trees were donated by Scenic Texas as part of their initiative, One Million Trees Across Texas.

Orange Grove will be planting trees along the roadways and city owned property where they can.

For more information about Scenic Texas, visit www.ScenicTexas.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops