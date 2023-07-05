Operation SOS kicks off 33rd anniversary of helping Coastal Bend students

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The first day of school is right around the corner for many Coastal Bend schools, and the 33rd anniversary of Operation Supply Our Students or Operation SOS kicked off July 5.

Operation SOS is a collaborative effort between KRIS 6 News, H-E-B, and United Way of the Coastal Bend to provide school supplies to Coastal Bend kids.

"With a new school year about to begin, many local children lack the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom," United Way of the Coastal Bend organizers said.

Anyone can make a donation when checking out at H-E-B. Just look for the Back to School digital "tear pads" at the checkout counters of your local H-E-B now through Aug. 15 and have the cashier scan the donation amount.

If shopping online for delivery or curbside, look for the option to donate when checking out or finalizing your order.

"This year, we will provide school supplies to more than 22,000 students in 43 public school districts across 10 Coastal Bend counties. We'd like to help more students," organizers said.

To make a donation online: 100% of the donations we receive go toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies. Donate at www.uwcb.org [r20.rs6.net]. You can also contribute monetary donations via text message. All you have to do is text "SOS" to 91999.

To make a corporate donation: If your business or organization is interested in being a corporate sponsor for Operation SOS, please contact Stephanie Jordan at 361-585-9291.

To purchase school supplies/donate at participating H-E-B stores: School supplies can be purchased and dropped off in Back to School donation bins at the following H-E-B locations:

