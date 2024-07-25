Operation SOS 2024 seeing great success across the Coastal Bend

ROBSTOWN, Tx — KRIS TV is once again teaming up with the United Way of the Coastal Bend for the 34th annual Operation Supply Our Students (SOS).

This drive helps to ensure that tens of thousands of area school kids get the supplies they need for a healthy start of the school year. 100% of the money collected goes toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies.

It has already been a record-breaking year with Operation SOS raising $109,000 so far. This year’s Operation SOS will provide supplies to about 30,000 students with more than 50,000 students in the Coastal Bend who qualify to receive school supplies.

"United Way of the Coastal Bend is entirely local, that is all we cover is the Coastal Bend that will go to ten counties, and 43 public school districts," United Way of the Coastal Bend CEO Stephanie Jordan said.

The distribution of supplies is determined by each school district.

"When organizations like this come to help my community, it means a lot because it helps alleviate a lot of stress from families who are preparing for the school year," Melinda Cortinas, the Robstown Pre-K teacher of the year at Lotspiech Leadership Academy said.

Catch KRIS 6 News covering Operation SOS live all week during the 5/6 p.m. newscasts with the schedule below:



Monday - Adam Beam at Gregory Portland Middle School

Tuesday - Fernando Arevalo at Robstown Early College High School

Wednesday - Tony Jaramillo at Flour Bluff Junior High School

Thursday - Makaylah Chavez at H.M. King High School

Friday - Clara Benitez - Cortez at H-E-B Plus on Saratoga

There are a few ways to donate. You can head to UWCB.org or text "SOS" to 91999.

