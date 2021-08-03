Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Operation Safe Return allows police and local leaders to provide supplies for students

items.[0].videoTitle
Operation Safe Return allows police and local leaders to provide supplies for students
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:01:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police teamed up with local leaders to make sure students head back to school with everything they need this year.

Operation Safe Return was held at Tuloso-Midway Intermediate Tuesday morning where kits of school supplies were dropped off for students.

CCPD Chief Mike Markle and the Selena Foundation's Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga were there to drop off the supplies. The foundation is Operation Safe Return's largest single donor this year, as it donated $10,000 to the initiative.

"It's something really close to my sister's heart, clearly. She was all about the children and going and speaking to them, and what better way to honor her than to help out the community and donate school supplies to kids who are in need of it," said Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga with the Selena Foundation.

Other donors for Operation Safe Return include Reliant Energy, Driscoll Health Plan, and Penfed Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education