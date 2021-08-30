One person dead after a two-vehicle crash on FM 666 in San Patricio County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on FM 666 in San Patricio County Sunday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they are currently investigating the incident that happened three miles north of Old San Patricio County.

According to DPS, around 10:07 p.m., a Chevy Suburban and a Ford F-250 were traveling south on FM 666. The driver of the F-250 had slowed down to make a turn into a private establishment, when the driver of the Suburban failed to control their speed and struck the F-250 in the back of the truck, causing both vehicles to veer off the roadway.

The driver of the Ford F-250, 39-year old Joe Guerra Jr. from Mathis, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger in the Suburban were transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening injuries.