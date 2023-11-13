One man is in custody after burglarizing a home Sunday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An unknown suspect is behind bars after breaking into a home Sunday evening in the Annaville area.

The Corpus Christi Police Department received a call about a burglary on Sunday, Nov. 12 at about 6:14 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4000 River Walk Dr. in reference to an open door to a residence.

"Officers were advised no one should be on location," stated CCPD Public Information Senior Officer, Antonio Contreras.

"Once officers arrived, they noticed the front door was closed. They noticed a side fence gate was open and continued to check around the house. They then located a broken window on the side of the house and a male walking around inside," added Officer Contreras.

When police arrived at River Walk Drive to begin surrounding the home they heard several gunshots go off inside the home.

Once officers set up a perimeter, a male suspect suddenly opened the garage door and began to exit the home unarmed.

"He noticed officers in front of the house. Officers gave the male instructions to get on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody," said Officer Contreras.

Police officers then checked the home for any possible victims or other involved persons inside, however, one else was located in the residence.

According to CCPD, while on scene officers contacted a neighbor victim who was struck by stray shrapnel from the gunshots. He was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male located in the house was identified as 36-year-old Wesley Huff. He was arrested for Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm (Aggravated Assault), Burglary of a Habitation, and Violation of a Court Order. Huff was then transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

