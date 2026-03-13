One Juvenile male shot and another arrested in connection with Treyway Terrace Apartment shooting

FRIDAY 9:20 AM UPDATE- The Corpus Christi Police Department has released new information regarding a shooting at Treyway Terrace Apartments Thursday night.

According to police, at 10:10 pm, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Treyway Lane in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound and immediately began administering first aid.

When paramedics arrived, they transported the boy to a local hospital.

After talking with several witnesses, police took a juvenile male into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At last report, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

There's no word yet on what led to the shooting but police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

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ORIGINAL:

Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting on the city's southside.

CCPD investigates shooting at Treyway Apartments

According to a public information officer with CCPD, the shooting happened Thursday night at the Treyway Apartments near Holly Rd.

CCPD confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details are still limited at this time. KRIS 6 News will continue to keep you updated.

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