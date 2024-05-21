Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, one injured in boat accident near Marker 37 Marina

boating ax Marker 37 marina 05202024.jpg
photo provided by Mike Salazar
A boating accident near Marker 37 Marina has resulted in one person dead and another injured.
boating ax Marker 37 marina 05202024.jpg
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 22:03:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A boating accident near Marker 37 Marina has resulted in one person dead and another injured.

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyue, the accident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

A spokesman from the Coast Guard said the boat had hit a sandbar and went into shallow water. One person, 73-year-old Steven Chaney, was killed and the other was injured.

Members from the Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas Game Warden and Corpus Christi Fire Department all responded to the accident.

Check back in with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops