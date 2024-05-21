One dead, one injured in boat accident near Marker 37 Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A boating accident near Marker 37 Marina has resulted in one person dead and another injured.

According to Corpus Christi Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyue, the accident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

A spokesman from the Coast Guard said the boat had hit a sandbar and went into shallow water. One person, 73-year-old Steven Chaney, was killed and the other was injured.

Members from the Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas Game Warden and Corpus Christi Fire Department all responded to the accident.

