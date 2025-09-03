Old Harbor Bridge closed forever after ramp to North Beach opens on the new bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Say goodbye to the old Harbor Bridge. Today the New Harbor Bridge US 181 northbound exit to Beach Avenue wil open to commuters, providing new access to the North Beach area.

Beginning this afternoon, pedestrians and cyclists can begin using the SUP-north trailhead entrance, located along the E Causeway Boulevard frontage road at the crosswalk between Surfboard and Gulfspray Avenue.

All vehicle and pedestrian access to northbound US 181 via the old Harbor Bridge will be permanently closed after the new US 181 northbound exit ramp and the SUP-north trailhead entrance open this afternoon.

Drivers should be aware of slow-rolling traffic during the transition from the old Harbor Bridge, plan for the new route, follow new signage and all traffic control devices, and slow down in the work zones.

