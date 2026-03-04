Oil Belt Little League Park renovation complete after nearly $4M in upgrades to historic facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has completed nearly $4 million in renovations at Oil Belt Little League Park in Northwest Nueces County, modernizing a facility that serves more than 800 children each year through the Oil Belt Little League and Little Miss Kickball programs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of the project, which replaced aging concession stands and restroom facilities, added new storage areas, improved field lighting, and upgraded playing surfaces for each league.

Commissioner Mike Pusley, whose Precinct 1 includes the park, said the project was managed with a close eye on costs.

"We watched the cost very closely and were able to get a lot done for the amount of money we had to spend here," Pusley said.

For Pusley, the milestone carried personal significance. He played baseball at the park as a child.

"I started playing here when I was 8 years old, and to be able to give back to the program means a lot," Pusley said.

KRIS 6

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, who allocated the funds for the project, noted that the park has been a fixture in the community for generations, with many local residents — including her own family members — having played there over the years. Scott said the site had been overlooked amid other county projects until a survey of league participants helped identify the most pressing needs, leading to the focus on restrooms, concession stands, and buildings.

Scott also credited Pusley for his hands-on coordination throughout construction. Energy provider AEP assisted with the project by addressing hazardous utility lines at the site.

Longtime coach Steve Chapman, who has been involved with the program for 45 years, said the park's impact on the community runs deep.

"Thousands and thousands of kids have come through here," Chapman said.

A sign on the field captures the spirit of the place: "tradition never graduates."

With renovations complete and opening day approaching, Oil Belt Little League Park is positioned to continue serving young athletes and families in Nueces County for generations to come.

