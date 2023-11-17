Oh no! Hi-Ho

Watch Now
Fire breaks out at the iconic Hi-Ho Restaurant on Morgan Ave.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 14:34:26-05

Fire crews were called out Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. to 3703 Morgan Ave., the location of the iconic Hi-Ho Restaurant where a fire had broken out.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief David Saenz says that the fire was found between the ceiling and the roof but the investigation is still underway at this point to find the cause of the fire.

Holes were cut in the ceiling to put the fire out so there was water and smoke damage done to the inside of the popular restaurant.

No injuries were reported and the restaurant was evacuated before CCFD arrived on the scene.

The owner has been forced to close the restaurant for the time being.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will have more information for you later tonight.

